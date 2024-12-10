CPD Weekly Summary, 12-10-24

|Incident #: 24-4179
|Location: 800 block of W. Middle Street
|Date: December 5, 2024
|Time: 3:27 pm
|INFORMATION: While at the station the investigator received a wire fraud complaint by telephone that reportedly had occurred on October 23, 2024. The complainant stated that he was the Power of Attorney for the complainant and had recently discovered that a transaction for a large amount of money had occurred and he believed that the transaction was fraudulent. The complainant stated that he had already notified the victims financial institution about the transaction and they were in the process of investigating. The investigator made contact with the financial institution about the transaction and the financial institution stated that they had suggested to the complainant that he should contact the business who processed the original charge.
|Incident #: 24-4186
|Location: 300 block of Wilkinson Street
|Date: December 6, 2024
|Time: 11:39 am
|INFORMATION: While on routine patrol an officer was dispatched to the 300 block of Wilkinson Street for the report of a fraud complaint. Upon arrival the officer made contact with the complainant who stated that she had received an email from what she believed was her cable service provider on or around November 29, 2024. The complainant stated that she contacted the company using the phone number she received in the e-mail. The complainant stated that after speaking with the subject on two different occasions she was advised that she was able to receive a discounted promotional rate. The complainant stated that she was advised that as an alternative form of payment, she should purchase two (2) gift cards for a specified retail business. The complainant stated that she proceeded to go and purchase the gift cards and provided the suspect with the activation codes for each of the gift cards. At the time of the report there was no information available on the identity of the suspect.
|Incident #: 24-4204
|Location: 500 block of Chandler Street
|Date: December 7, 2024
|Time: 3:04 pm
|INFORMATION: While on routine patrol an officer was dispatched to the 500 block of Chandler Street to follow-up on a reported attempted wire fraud complaint. Upon arrival the officer made contact with the reported victim and questioned her about what had taken place. The victim had been notified that the suspect, identified as a 63-year-old Chelsea man had on two separate occasions attempted to withdraw a large sum of money from the account. The case was turned over to the investigator for further investigation.