CPD Weekly Summary, 12-10-24

INFORMATION: While on routine patrol an officer was dispatched to the 300 block of Wilkinson Street for the report of a fraud complaint. Upon arrival the officer made contact with the complainant who stated that she had received an email from what she believed was her cable service provider on or around November 29, 2024. The complainant stated that she contacted the company using the phone number she received in the e-mail. The complainant stated that after speaking with the subject on two different occasions she was advised that she was able to receive a discounted promotional rate. The complainant stated that she was advised that as an alternative form of payment, she should purchase two (2) gift cards for a specified retail business. The complainant stated that she proceeded to go and purchase the gift cards and provided the suspect with the activation codes for each of the gift cards. At the time of the report there was no information available on the identity of the suspect.