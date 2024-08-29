“Craig Cossey: Small Discoveries” Solo Exhibition at Gallery 100

Explore the Unseen Beauty in Everyday Life with Craig Cossey’s Intricate Artwork, Sep 5 – Oct 29, 2024

Gallery 100 is delighted to present its upcoming solo exhibition, “Craig Cossey: Small Discoveries,” showcasing the intricate and evocative works of acclaimed artist Craig Cossey.

The exhibition will be on view at Gallery 100 from September 5 through October 29, offering a rare opportunity to explore Cossey’s detailed observations of objects often overlooked by time. A reception will be held onSunday, September 15, at 2 PM at Gallery 100, Silver Maples. This is a unique chance for guests to meet the artist and experience his work firsthand while enjoying refreshments provided by Silver Maples.

Craig Cossey’s illustrious career spans several decades. He is recognized with accolades and features in national magazines. His achievements include being awarded Best of Show at the Botanical Images Michigan Statewide Show and the Ella Sharp Museum, receiving the Quaintance Award, participating in the New Realists Chicago, and being featured in Artist Portfolio Magazine.

Reflecting on his journey, Cossey shares, “Growing up in Michigan gave me a love for the complexity of nature. After college, I moved to Colorado for seventeen years, where the intense light and shadows became a significant influence on my work. Returning to Michigan, I noticed the grayer color palette compared to Colorado’s vibrant hues. This contrast deepened my appreciation for the combination of strong light and subtle coloration.”

Cossey jars. Courtesy of Craig Cossey

He continues, “When I work, I find peace. More often than not, peace and contentment are my goals. The process of creation is more important to me than the finished product, though I can only share the ‘done.’ My greater aspiration, if any, is to bring attention to the gentle, unnoticed beauty that surrounds us in an intense way. My art is about the small discoveries found in everyday life.”

Gallery 100 is honored to feature such a seasoned and celebrated artist. We invite the public to experience Craig Cossey’s work, admire the fine detail of his large pieces, and support the arts in our community. Art will be available for purchase, with all proceeds going directly to the artist. Take advantage of this extraordinary show!

Cossey train lights. Courtesy of Craig Cossey

Join Us for the Artist Reception: Gallery 100 invites you to the “Craig Cossey’s Solo” artist reception on Sunday, September 15 at 2 pm – 3:30 pm at Gallery 100, located within Silver Maples of Chelsea. The artists will be in attendance and their art will be available to purchase!.

For more information, visit Gallery 100’s website – www.silvermaples.org/gallery100/, or email Winn Nichols at gallery100atsm@gmail.com. Artists interested in exhibiting their work at Gallery 100 may also reach out to Winn Nichols at the email noted above.