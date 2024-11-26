Dancers Edge All Star Teams Shine at UDA Great Lakes Regional Competition

Photo: The Senior and Junior Edge All Star teams won big at the November 9 competition. Photo provided by Rachel Knight.

The All Star Dance Teams from Dancers Edge delivered standout performances at the UDA Great Lakes Regional Dance Competition on November 9, celebrating major wins in multiple categories.

Composed of high school students from Dexter, Chelsea, Saline, Ann Arbor, and Fenton, the Senior Edge All Star team earned first place in Senior Pom and second place in Senior Jazz. Their first-place finish in Senior Pom also secured them the coveted Division Winner title, marking a significant milestone in their fifth year of competition.

The Senior Edge All Stars took home trophies and banners to add to their growing collection. Photo provided by Rachel Knight.

The team’s hard work and dedication continue as they prepare to compete again in January when they travel to Chicago, setting their sights on Nationals.

The Edge All-Star program, which has seen steady growth, also features the Junior Edge All-Star team. Made up of middle school dancers from Dexter, Ann Arbor, and Pinckney, the junior team is making waves in its second year of competition.

At the UDA Regional, the Junior Edge team placed first in both Pom and their newly added contemporary/lyrical routine. In addition to being crowned Regional Champions, the team received valuable feedback from judges, which they plan to use to enhance their routines for their debut travel competition in Chicago this January.

The Junior Edge All Stars are rising rapidly in their second year of competition. Photo provided by Rachel Knight.

Both teams’ successes highlight the dedication of these talented dancers and the growing reputation of the Edge All-Star program. With their recent triumphs, the teams are well on their way to making an impact at upcoming competitions.