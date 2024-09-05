Dexter American Legion Post 557 Seeks Veterans’ Memorabilia for November Display

Photo: Dexter American Legion Post 557. STN File Photo

Dexter American Legion Post 557 is inviting veterans and their families to bring military memorabilia to display at the post throughout November. This special display aims to honor the service and sacrifice of veterans in the community for the month of November.

A special dinner will be held on Saturday, November 9, to celebrate Veterans Day. All veterans and their families are welcome to attend. For more information or to participate, please contact Beth Chamberlain at 734 223 4343.

Join the American Legion in paying tribute to those who have served.