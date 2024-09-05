September 05, 2024 Donate
Log in

Uncategorized

Dexter American Legion Post 557 Seeks Veterans’ Memorabilia for November Display

Advertisements

Dexter American Legion Post 557 Seeks Veterans’ Memorabilia for November Display

by

Photo: Dexter American Legion Post 557. STN File Photo

Dexter American Legion Post 557 is inviting veterans and their families to bring military memorabilia to display at the post throughout November. This special display aims to honor the service and sacrifice of veterans in the community for the month of November.

A special dinner will be held on Saturday, November 9, to celebrate Veterans Day. All veterans and their families are welcome to attend. For more information or to participate, please contact Beth Chamberlain at 734 223 4343.

Join the American Legion in paying tribute to those who have served.

Advertisements

About Us

The Sun Times News is the hub of the most useful information in Chelsea, Dexter, and Saline.

How to Submit

Useful Links

Subscribe

8123 Main St Suite 200 Dexter, MI 48130

+1 (734) 268-6269

Mon-Fri 8:30 AM-4:30 PM

©2024 The Sun Times News. All Rights Reserved. Website Design by Ebony Iris Media