Dexter and Chelsea Grads Achieving at the Next Level

Here’s a quick look at the college achievements of some local high school graduates.

Avery Goodrich of Dexter has been selected to be on the 40-member board as part of the University of Alabama (UA) Student Government Association, who recently selected its Lobby Board for the 2024-2025 academic year.

The UA announcement said the “Lobby Board is a collective of students dedicated to serving as advocates on behalf of the Student Government Association and students at The University of Alabama. Through their efforts, Lobby Board seeks to bring awareness to various political initiatives such as voter education and registration, higher education advocacy both within state and federal programs and many more throughout all levels of government.”

UA said the Lobby Board “partners with various organizations both on campus and within the Tuscaloosa community to promote these efforts, including but not limited to Vote Everywhere UA and the Women’s League of Voters, specifically to raise awareness for the importance of voter engagement in all aspects of the UA campus and community.”

The board also “works directly with the Vice President of External Affairs to bridge the gap between UA students and the surrounding community, encouraging both parties to express ideas and concerns for the betterment of Tuscaloosa as a whole.”

Over at Albion College, local college athletes were named to MIAA Academic Honor Roll. Nearly 200 Albion College varsity student-athletes were named to the 2023-24 Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association Academic Honor Roll.

Albion College cited two Chelsea grads who achieved this:

Chelsea student athlete Griffen Murphy was a member of Albion’s football team. Murphy is majoring in kinesiology – exercise science with a minor in sports communication. Murphy is the child of Tracey Corra and Brady Murphy of Chelsea.

Chelsea student athlete Jake Singer was a member of Albion’s men’s lacrosse team. Singer is majoring in finance. Singer is the child of Dawn Singer and Dawn Singer of Chelsea and is a graduate of Chelsea High School.