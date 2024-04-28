Dexter Baseball Sweeps Adrian for Sixth Straight Win

The Dexter baseball team made it six straight wins by finishing off a three game sweep of Ann Arbor Huron and taking two from Adrian to improve to 6-3 in the SEC Red.

The Dreadnaughts finished off the sweep of Huron 10-0 by scoring runs in each of the first six innings for the win.

Noah Fernando, Ben Pitts, and Matthew Clayton combined to toss a one hitter with Pitts getting the win with four strikeouts in three innings of work.

Cooper Arnedt had two doubles and two RBIs to lead the offense.

Larry Salisbury picked up two hits and three RBI, while Chance Sobbry and Davis Bennett had a hit and RBI each and Garrett Sharp a hit and run scored.

Dexter took on Adrian in a SEC crossover and came away with a sweep of the Maples 4-2 and 12-2.

The opener was tied 2-2 in the fourth when the Dreads broke the tie with three straight singles and Sean White driving in a run for a 3-2 lead. Cole Novara then doubled in a run to make it 4-2 and Andrew Cusick did the rest on the mound to hold on to the win.

Cusick struck out six and allowed six hits in the complete game win for the Dreadnaughts.

Noah Pitts had two hits and an RBI, while Novara, Salisbury, and White had a hit and RBI each. Arnedt, Robeson, and Bennett had a hit and run scored each.

A big seven run third inning blew the second game open, and Dexter cruised to the win.

Arnedt had two hits and three RBI and Sharp had two hits and two RBI to lead the hitting attack. Salisbury had a hit and two RBI, Sobbry, Jack Sayler, and Robeson a hit and two RBI each, and Novara a hit and RBI.

Aidan Cassidy struck out three and didn’t allow a hit in three innings of work for the win for the Dreads.

Dexter improved to 13-4 overall on the season.