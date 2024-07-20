Dexter Businesses Host Dog Days of Summer Event 

By Trevor Sullivan

On Friday, July 27th, Dexter’s local businesses will be hosting the Dog Days of Summer Event. Organized by Proven Kitchen and Bath Studio, this event will have the community working together to find loving homes for as many shelter dogs as possible.

From 5 pm to 7 pm, participating businesses will be focusing on pet adoption, with a raffle consisting of assortments of goodies and gift cards happening right in downtown Dexter. Additionally, there’ll be treats and drinks for people and their canine friends.

Several establishments will have adoptable dogs onsite at their stores for potential parents to meet and interact with, with the hopes of finding forever-homes for each pup. Other stores may have information posted for other dogs that won’t be present, so make sure to check out each one. In addition to all this, many of the stores have specific dog rescues that they’ll be sponsoring.

All proceeds from this event will go toward the Huron Valley Humane Society, a local organization that is currently hosting their “Empty the Shelters, Fill Your Heart” event, where pets adoption prices are significantly reduced, with some pets being completely free.

The Huron Valley Humane Society currently has a wishlist of items needed from donation, which can be viewed at hshv.org/wishlist.

Visit downtown Dexter and the surrounding area from 5 to 7 pm on July 27th to help support the animals in need, and potentially adopt one yourself. Below are the various participating businesses:

Proven Kitchen & Bath Studio

Fox and Feather

Lily’s Place

Cass & Co

3 Bird

Tiani

Grace Proper

Turchin Jewlers

MI Vet

Dexter Pub

Dexter Mill

Reed Barbering

Shear Bliss

Dexter Bakery

Verapose Yoga

Wings and Things

Hackney Ace Hardware

Hearts and Flowers Flower Shop

Erratic Ale

Beer Grotto

Raterman Bread House and Bistro

Aubrees

Joe and Rosie’s