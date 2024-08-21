August 21, 2024 Donate
Log in

Chelsea, Dexter

Dexter-Chelsea Road Construction Nearing Completion

Advertisements

Dexter-Chelsea Road Construction Nearing Completion

by

Photo: Pictured above is a newly placed pavement markings on Dexter-Chelsea Rd between Dancer Rd and Parker Rd in Lima Township. Photo courtesy of Washtenaw Co Road Commission

Community News

The asphalt resurfacing project on Dexter-Chelsea Rd between Dancer Rd and Parker Rd in Lima Township is progressing well. During the week of August 19th, the contractor worked on placing aggregate (stone) shoulders and permanent pavement markings as part of the ongoing project.

The next steps for the project are to complete restoration work and wrap up a few remaining punch list items. Weather permitting, the project should be finished within the next few weeks.

Advertisements

About Us

The Sun Times News is the hub of the most useful information in Chelsea, Dexter, and Saline.

How to Submit

Useful Links

Subscribe

8123 Main St Suite 200 Dexter, MI 48130

+1 (734) 268-6269

Mon-Fri 8:30 AM-4:30 PM

©2024 The Sun Times News. All Rights Reserved. Website Design by Ebony Iris Media