Dexter-Chelsea Road Construction Nearing Completion

Photo: Pictured above is a newly placed pavement markings on Dexter-Chelsea Rd between Dancer Rd and Parker Rd in Lima Township. Photo courtesy of Washtenaw Co Road Commission

Community News

The asphalt resurfacing project on Dexter-Chelsea Rd between Dancer Rd and Parker Rd in Lima Township is progressing well. During the week of August 19th, the contractor worked on placing aggregate (stone) shoulders and permanent pavement markings as part of the ongoing project.

The next steps for the project are to complete restoration work and wrap up a few remaining punch list items. Weather permitting, the project should be finished within the next few weeks.