Dexter City Council Approves Surf Internet Permit, Reviews Infrastructure Issues

The Dexter City Council met Monday, Jan. 12, for its regular meeting, addressing a telecommunications permit, infrastructure system failures, zoning updates, and several ongoing development issues before moving into closed session.

Surf Internet Permit Approved After Public Hearing

Council held a public hearing on a METRO Act permit application from Surf Internet, which plans to install telecommunications conduit and fiber within city rights-of-way. City staff reported that the applicant had submitted a revised route map and addressed concerns raised at a previous meeting.

Following discussion about service areas, mapping clarity, and the required 45-day review window, the council voted unanimously to approve the permit, contingent on several conditions. Those included updated insurance documentation, environmental liability coverage, a performance guarantee equal to 50% of construction costs, submission of detailed engineering plans, and post-construction “as-built” maps. Surf Internet was also required to provide additional information on areas not currently proposed for service.

Water System Failure Discussed

Public Services Superintendent Tim Stewart reported on a significant water system failure over the holiday period. A heater malfunction caused a freeze protection failure at a filter building, which led to the loss of approximately 1.2 million gallons of raw water from the city’s fifth well.

Stewart explained that a delayed software update prevented alarm notifications from functioning properly. Once discovered, staff used temporary heaters and installed a replacement heater in-house. Council members expressed concern over recurring system failures tied to vendor updates and urged staff to coordinate update schedules so city personnel can monitor systems in real time.

Zoning and Development Updates

Community Development Manager Michelle Aniol updated council on zoning ordinance discussions involving duplexes and accessory dwelling units (ADUs). The Planning Commission is reviewing whether both uses should be allowed on the same property and is considering lot size, coverage limits, and infrastructure capacity.

Aniol also briefed council on data centers in Washtenaw County, noting that large-scale facilities are unlikely to locate in Dexter due to space and cost constraints. Council members discussed whether proactive ordinance updates might be warranted as technology and building sizes evolve.

City Manager and Mayor Reports

City Manager Justin Breyer reported upcoming public meetings on the Main Street construction timeline, water main extension work near Westridge subdivision, and ongoing negotiations related to a potential annexation agreement with Baker Land Holdings.

Breyer noted that his report included a final draft of schematics for 8050 Main Street (the Hotel Hickman building), proposed as public restrooms. Breyer stated staff will soon start the extension of the water main from the Pelham condos to the Westridge subdivision, which will require boring under the railroad. OHM was putting together a letter to the residents of Westridge, which would be sent to their HOA for distribution.

Mayor Keough highlighted concerns with concrete work at the fire station and noted that repair options will return to council for consideration.

Ordinance Amendment Approved, Closed Session Held

Council approved zoning ordinance text amendments related to temporary special events, following a recommendation from the Planning Commission.

The complete meeting package and video can be found on the city’s website.