Dexter City Council Approves Ziggi’s Coffee Site Plan

The Dexter City Council, during its November 25, 2024, meeting, approved the combined preliminary and final site plan for a new Ziggi’s Coffee location at 7061 Dexter-Ann Arbor Road, on outlot #2 of the Dexter Crossing Plaza.

Ziggi’s Coffee is a rapidly growing coffee franchise known for its dual drive-thru service, specialty coffee beverages, smoothies, breakfast options, and customer-focused convenience. The chain, originating in Colorado, has expanded nationwide, with this being the first Ziggi’s in the Dexter area.

Key Approvals and Conditions

Several conditions were also outlined to ensure compliance and enhance the site’s functionality and appearance. These include adherence to staff reviews, reciprocal easement agreements, and an engineering checklist. Decorative planters, gooseneck lighting, and rooftop mechanical screening will be added for aesthetic and safety purposes. To meet city standards, updates to sidewalks, stormwater management, and utility details are also required.

Additional stipulations include addressing drainage, landscaping, and ADA accessibility concerns. A revised landscape plan, a grease trap for the kitchen, and stormwater management improvements were among the mandatory updates.

Construction is expected to begin following final revisions.