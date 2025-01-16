Dexter City Council Seeks to Fill Vacant Seat

Applications Open for Qualified Residents to Serve Until 2026

At its January 13, 2025, meeting, the Dexter City Council addressed the resignation of Council Member Zach Michels, who submitted his resignation via email on January 7. Michels’ departure leaves a vacancy on the council, which the city must fill in accordance with its charter.

Per Section 5.05(c) of the Dexter City Charter, the council is required to appoint a qualified and registered city elector to the vacant seat within 60 days of the resignation. Given the length of the remaining term, which extends beyond 30 months and expires in November 2028, the appointed individual will serve until November 2026. At that time, an election will be held to fill the remainder of the term.

To begin filling the vacancy, the City of Dexter has issued a public notice inviting qualified residents to submit a Letter of Intent. The city outlined the following qualifications for interested candidates:

Must be a resident of the City of Dexter for at least one year.

Must be at least 18 years of age.

How to Apply

Interested individuals are asked to submit a Letter of Intent, which must include the candidate’s name, address, contact information, and a brief description of their interest in serving on the council. Letters of Intent can be submitted via email to City Manager Justin Breyer at Jbreyer@Dextermi.gov or mailed/delivered to Dexter City Hall at 3515 Broad St., Dexter, MI 48130.

The deadline for submission is 3:00 p.m. on Monday, January 27, 2025.

Next Steps

Once the application period closes, the City Council will review the submissions and interview candidates before making their appointment. For more information on the vacancy or the application process, residents are encouraged to contact City Hall directly.