Dexter City Garbage Pickup Time to Stay the Same

At its meeting on July 23, Dexter City Council decided to renew its current solid waste disposal ordinance for five years, leaving garbage pickup time at 7 a.m.

The city’s original contract with Waste Management said service can’t begin earlier than 7 a.m., but in recent discussions, Waste Management said collection starts prior to then to avoid morning traffic, according to the meeting packet.

Council considered creating a public hearing and moving pickup time to start at 6 a.m., but ultimately unanimously decided to keep the time the same.

“The fact that this community is so quiet and this is an issue we have to debate, we are very lucky,” Councilmember Wa-Louisa Hubbard said. “I have people on my street where it’s so quiet when people put their trashcan out at 6 a.m. or 5:30, it doesn’t matter if it’s the truck or if it’s my neighbor pulling their bin to the corner. I want us to do the best we can with this, but I also want to point out this is a good problem to have.”

According to the ordinance, waste containers should be set out for collection between 5 p.m. the night before and 7 a.m. the day of trash pickup.

“It shall be the duty of the owner, occupant or person in charge of any dwelling to place or cause to be placed on the days scheduled for the collection of solid waste from the said premises the receptacles containing such solid waste at the curb line in front of the building,” according to the ordinance.