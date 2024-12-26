December 27, 2024 Donate
Log in

Dexter

Dexter City Hall Opens ‘We Love Dexter’ Art Submissions

Advertisements

Dexter City Hall Opens ‘We Love Dexter’ Art Submissions

by

The city of Dexter will be having a public art display during the month of February showcasing what residents love about the area. Sponsored by the Arts, Culture & Heritage Committee, the event is open to the public and is accepting submissions through Jan 10.

The project is open to all ages and will include photographs, drawings, paintings, songs, poems, short stories and more that all answer the question: what do you love about Dexter?

According to the city of Dexter’s Facebook page, the project aims to “capture the unique character and beauty” of the city.

Submit a piece at Dexter City Hall (3515 Broad Street). The art must be no bigger than 11”x14” and include a tag with the title of the piece and the artist’s name and contact information.

Advertisements

The Sun Times News is the hub of the most useful information in Chelsea, Dexter, and Saline.

8123 Main St Suite 200 Dexter, MI 48130
+1 (734) 268-6269
Mon-Fri 8:30 AM-4:30 PM

How to Submit

Useful Links

Subscribe

©2024 The Sun Times News. All Rights Reserved. Website Design by Ebony Iris Media