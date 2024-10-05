Dexter Community Fund Kicks Off Good Neighbor Tap with Grant Announcement

Donors, volunteers and supporters of the Dexter Community Fund (DCF) gathered on Tuesday, Oct. 1 at Erratic Ale in downtown Dexter to announce the recipients of its annual grant cycle and celebrate the support of the community.

Additionally, Erratic Ale named DCF as the recipient of proceeds generated in October from its Good Neighbor Tap to support future grants and Dexter community projects. Attendees of the event enjoyed camaraderie and beverages – and pizzas created by Nick Raterman of Raterman Bread, who came in on his day off to feed those gathered.

At the event, DCF also announced the following recipients of grants to support projects benefiting Dexter area residents, worth a total of $20,900:

Faith in Action

The Encore Musical Theatre Company

Dexter Senior Center

Jewish Family Services

Ballet Chelsea

Ann Arbor Symphony Orchestra

The Dexter Community Fund is a permanent endowment established in 2014 by local residents to address community needs and enhance the quality of life in the Dexter community. Thanks to generous donors and the magic of compounding interest, the endowment fund is worth more than $950,000 and growing.

The fund does not spend the capital of donors’ charitable gifts – it spends a percentage of the interest earned on that capital each year to fund local nonprofit organizations and community projects that support senior and youth services, mental health, outdoor recreation, arts and culture and food and housing security.