Dexter Community Orchestra Offers Chance to Conduct During Holiday Concert

Have you ever wanted to conduct a symphony orchestra? Here’s your chance!

The Dexter Community Orchestra will hold its Annual Holiday Concert on Sunday, December 8th at Dexter High school, at 4pm. Audience members will have the opportunity to enter their name in a drawing (to be held following intermission) and the winner will conduct the DCO in “Sleigh Ride” by Leroy Anderson. Music Director, David Schultz assures all entrants that no previous conducting experience is necessary: “Just give a downbeat, wave the baton around a little, and the orchestra will do the rest!” he says with a smile.

The concert will include a variety of Christmas and Hanukkah favorites and will feature the vocal talents of soprano, Kira Slovacek, and tenor, Steve Pierce, performing selections from Georg Friedrich Handel’s “The Messiah”. The audience will be invited to join in on the familiar “Hallelujah Chorus”. And for those who might not feel up to such an august piece, there will be the traditional sing-along of familiar carols.

This has always been one of the most popular DCO concerts of the year, so bring the entire family, and come early to ensure good seats. As always, concerts by the DCO are free to the public, no ticket required. Donations to support the orchestra are greatly appreciated.