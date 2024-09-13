Dexter Community Schools Honoring its First Olympian

Abby Tamer achieved something this summer that no other Dexter graduate has ever done before, and for that Dexter Community Schools and her old team want to honor her.

DCS announced on Sept. 13 that it’s inviting the entire Dexter Community to join them in honoring DHS alumna and Olympic athlete Abby Tamer during the Field Hockey home game Friday, September 20, 2024 at 7 p.m. at Al Ritt Stadium. Admission will be free to all attendees.

Tamer is the first Olympic Athlete to graduate from Dexter High School. She represented the U.S. at the 2024 Paris Olympics and she is also the first Olympian in the University of Michigan field hockey program’s history, the school district said.

“She represents the epitome of a Dreadnaught scholar athlete with her focus, drive, and determination,” DCS’s announcement said.

Here is the rest of the announcement:

At DHS (Class of 2021), Abby Tamer posted 117 career goals and helped guide the team to two State Titles (2019 & 2020). She was a four-time offensive MVP, two-time team co-captain, earned two varsity letters in soccer, and was a four-time Scholar Athlete Award recipient.

Among her many high school honors, Tamer was a four-time Michigan All-State first team selection (2017, ‘18, ‘19, ‘20) and a three-time NFHCA Midwest/West Region first team selection (2018, 2019, 2020). She was twice named Michigan High School Field Hockey Association’s Player of the Year (2019, ’20), was a Max Field Hockey Class of 2021 Top 10 Player, an NFHCA National Academic Squad Scholar of Distinction (2019, ‘20), and a two-time MHSFHA Dream Team selection (2019, ‘20).

Abby’s athletic and academic distinctions continue at the University of Michigan, where she is currently a junior studying applied exercise science. Both freshman and sophomore years she was named to the NFHCA Collegiate National Academic Team and was a NFHCA Scholar of Distinction. As a freshman, she played in nineteen games and contributed to Team USA’s bronze-medal finish at the Junior Pan American Championship. As a sophomore, she played in all twenty games and registered a career-high nine goals with four assists and 22 points; she ranked second on the team in scoring. She was named to the NFHCA All-West Region second team and was also recognized as Academic All-Big Ten and a Big Ten Distinguished Scholar.

Tamer took a year off from college in 2023 to train with Team USA in Charlotte, North Carolina. She contributed to Team USA’s silver-medal finish at the Olympic Qualifier in Ranchi, India, scoring the game-winning goal against Japan in the semifinal to qualify the USA for the 2024 Paris Olympics; she also tallied the game-winner in a 1-0 win against India in the first pool game. Team USA captured silver at the 2023 at the Pan American Games. At the Paris Summer Olympics, she started all five games at forward and led the USA in scoring with two goals.

Please join us in celebrating this incredible role model for Dexter students, athletes, and alumni at DHS Field Hockey’s home game versus Chelsea under the lights at Al Ritt on Friday, September 20, 2024 at 7pm. JV plays at 5:30 pm. Remember – admission is free, so bring the whole family–let’s pack the stands for field hockey and give this hometown hero a standing ovation!