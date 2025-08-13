Dexter Community Schools Looking Ahead to Bond Projects

Dexter Community Schools (DCS) is moving forward with what was promised for in the May election, and that’s making important improvements to the school district with voters’ tax dollars.

At its Aug. 11 meeting, the DCS Board of Education adopted a resolution to proceed with the issuance and sale of the 2025 School Building and Site Bonds, Series 1, to begin implementing the projects approved by voters in May 2025.

In the May 6 election, school district voters approved a $241,865,000 bond to support district-wide improvements. The plan is to issue the bonds in a few phases. This first series will be in the amount to not to exceed $67,000,000.

DCS’s CFO Christie Bueche said in her report to the board, “To maximize the benefit of the approved authorization, the bonds will be issued in three or more series.”

School Board President Elise Bruderly said proceeds from this issuance will fund facility improvements, new construction, site development, technology upgrades, playgrounds, and the purchase of school buses and musical instruments.