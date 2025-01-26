Dexter Competitive Cheer Hosts SEC Red Jamboree

The Dexter competitive cheer team hosted the second SEC Red jamboree of the season and earned a third-place finish at the event.

Like the first jamboree of the season Bedford dominated to claim the top spot while Dexter and Saline battled for second place.

Saline led the Dreads by two points after two rounds, but the Dreads struggled in the third round and finished 16 points behind the Hornets for the third spot.

The Dexter middle school team took first place beating out Saline by five points.

The Dreadnaughts finished second at the Westland John Glenn Invite Saturday.

John Glenn beat out Dexter by 23 points for the top spot, while the Dreads claimed second by 37 points.

The middle school squad finished second just two points behind Lincoln.