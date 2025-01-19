Dexter Competitive Cheer Team Wins Crestwood Invite

Photo from Dexter Athletics

The Dexter competitive cheer team picked up its first win of the season Saturday after winning the Dearborn Crestwood Invitational.

It was a hidden Invitational where teams are given color names so it is unknown who has what score until after the third round.

Dexter finished with a score of 666-94 to easily take the top spot by 46 points.

It was a big third round that lifted the Dreads to the title.

Dexter was in second-place six points back entering the final round but outscored the top team by 52 points in round three to take the top spot.

The Dreadnaughts finished third at the first SEC Red jamboree of the season at Monroe Thursday night.

Bedford easily won the meet with Saline beating out the Dreads by just 1.6 points for the second spot.

The Dreadnaughts hosts the second SEC Red meet of the season Thursday night at 6:00 PM.