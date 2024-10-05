Dexter Continues to Roll in SEC Red

The Dexter football team continued its roll toward the post-season with an impressive 42-6 win over Ann Arbor Pioneer.

The Dreadnaughts received word this week that SEC Red rival Saline was forced to forfeit its first three games due to a residency issue with one of its players, meaning that Dexter received credit for the win over the Hornets in the second week loss. Saline is protesting the MHSAA decision on the forfeits.

With the forfeit win, the Dreadnaughts improve to 6-0 on the season and 5-0 in the SEC Red.

Friday nights game against Pioneer was all Dreadnaughts.

Dexter took a 7-0 lead in the first on a one-yard touchdown run by Ronny Johnson that was set up by a long Cooper Arendt pass to Jaiden Juback to the one-yard line.

Arnedt made it 14-0 in the second with a five-yard scamper to the endzone and on the next series Pioneer fumbled and snap that was recovered in the endzone by Jacob Alvarado to put the Dreads up 21-0.

Pioneer got on the board with just over a minute remaining in the half, but Dexter quickly moved down the field and Arnedt hit Johnson with a 26-yard screen pass for a touchdown in the final seconds for a 28-6 halftime lead.

Grant Goodrich intercepted a pass on Pioneers opening drive of the second half and a few moments later Johnson found the endzone for the third time for a 35-6 lead.

Dexter used some trickery for its final score of the night when the ran a double reverse that was flipped back to Arnedt who hit Juback with a long scoring pass for a 42-6 final.

Arnedt finished 10-15 passing for 189 yards and two scores. He also rushed for 23 yards and a TD.

Johnson was still did a lot of damage despite being held in check most of the night. He finished with 65 yards rushing and two TD’s and caught four passes for 68 yards and a score.

Jack Votaw rushed for 14 yards and Cole Novara 23 on the night.

Juback finished with four catches for 93 yards and a TD, Jack DeMerrell one for 19, and Novara one for nine. The Dreadnaughts travel to Monroe Friday night for another key SEC Red matchup