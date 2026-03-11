Dexter Council Discusses Traffic Concerns, Transit Funding, Road Construction

Traffic safety, regional transit funding and upcoming road construction were among the key topics discussed during the Dexter City Council meeting on Feb. 23. The council also approved several infrastructure contracts and new spending related to the city’s fire station and Mill Creek Park.

Residents Highlight Traffic Issues

Traffic concerns surfaced early in the meeting during public comment.

Hudson Street resident Jim McCargar warned that traffic conditions in Dexter could worsen once upcoming road construction projects begin diverting vehicles through residential areas. He suggested installing speed tables similar to those used on Miller Road in Ann Arbor, arguing they might slow drivers more effectively than radar speed signs or enforcement patrols.

Later in the meeting, council revisited the topic during the public services report. City staff noted the city has historically avoided installing speed bumps because they can damage vehicles, slow emergency response times and simply shift speeding traffic to other streets.

Another resident, David Morris, raised concerns about traffic congestion during school drop-off and pickup near Dan Hoey Road. Morris shared a diagram illustrating turning conflicts at school parking lot entrances and suggested video monitoring to better understand the traffic patterns. He also said a traffic count could help identify solutions more quickly.

City officials said traffic counts were already underway and were being conducted during peak morning and afternoon school travel times.

State Legislation Could Affect Zoning

Community Development Manager Michelle Aniol updated council on a new legislative package introduced in the Michigan House that could change how cities regulate housing development.

Aniol said the proposed legislation could limit local governments’ authority over zoning issues such as minimum lot sizes, site plan approvals, application timelines and the regulation of duplexes and accessory dwelling units (ADUs).

Aniol noted that Dexter already allows ADUs and has existing parking requirements, but she cautioned that reducing local control could limit residents’ influence over development decisions.

Regional Transit Partnership

Council also discussed the Western Washtenaw Area Value Express (WAVE), a regional transit service connecting Dexter with nearby communities.

City Manager Justin Breyer said Chelsea and Scio Township are reconsidering their participation in the community connector service because of rising costs. WAVE has asked Dexter and the other communities to meet and discuss possible solutions.

Dexter officials indicated they would like to continue participating in the program, which relies on grants and subsidies rather than fully covering costs through rider fares.

Main Street Resurfacing

Council also reviewed the timeline for a planned Main Street resurfacing project, which could begin as early as May once a contractor is selected.

Some council members expressed frustration that the city does not yet have a firm construction schedule, especially since the project could affect community events such as the Memorial Day parade. Staff explained that a broader construction window helps attract more competitive bids and could ultimately reduce costs.

New spending approved

Council unanimously approved several routine items through its consent agenda, including $736,512.45 in bills and payroll, engineering contracts for upcoming road projects and road closures for community events such as the Memorial Day parade and the summer concert series.

In new business, council approved up to $150,000 in remaining soft costs for the city’s new fire station and $7,000 to relocate 15 trees in Mill Creek Park South as part of park improvements.

The meeting concluded with a closed session to discuss labor negotiations, after which council approved a tentative agreement with Teamsters Local 214.