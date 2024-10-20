Dexter Cruises Past Ypsilanti Lincoln

The Dexter football team continued to roll over its opponents after a 41-23 win over Ypsilanti Lincoln Friday night.

It was the fifth straight game that the Dreadnaughts have scored over 40 points.

Dexter found out earlier in the week that Saline appeal of its three early season forfeits was denied reversing the Dreads only loss of the season to the Hornets.

The forfeit by Saline gives the Dreadnaughts an 8-0 overall record and they finished 7-0 in the SEC Red and claimed the league title.

Ronny Johnson ran for two first half touchdowns, including a 64-yard scamper to put the Dreads up 7-0.

Cooper Arnedt connected with Cole Novara with a scoring pass before Johnson’s second of the night to make it 21-7 in the second.

Lincoln kicked a field goal with under a minute remaining to cut the Dexter lead to 21-10, but it took the Dreads just two plays and 21 seconds to strike again when Arnedt hit Jack DeMerell with a scoring pass for a 27-10 halftime lead.

Johnson would add two more TD runs in the second half to help the Dreads pull away for the big win.

The Dreadnaughts were led by Johnson’s big night with 219 yards rushing and four touchdowns.

Arnedt was 14-18 passing for 261 yards and two scores, while Ryan Hempton was two of three for 18 yards passing.

Novara caught six passes for 88 yards and a score, while Jaiden Juback caught four for 81 yards.

DeMerell finished with three catches for 79 yards and a TD, Johnson one for 13, Connor Granger one for 10, and Jack Votaw one for eight.

The win sets up a showdown with rival Chelsea (7-1) Friday night with big playoff points going to the winner of the arch-rival matchup.

