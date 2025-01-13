Dexter Dance Team Shines at UDA Southern Challenge

The Dexter Dance Team traveled to Grand Blanc on Saturday to compete in the UDA Southern Challenge, their last stop before UDA Nationals in Orlando, FL. The Southern Challenge did not feature divisions or groups, pitting teams from all sizes and populations against each other. Dexter competed against several Michigan teams, including Adams, perennial dance powerhouse Eisenhower, Grand Blanc, Mercy, Milford, Seaholm, Stoney Creek, and Utica High School. Dexter danced in Varsity Jazz, placing 2nd behind Eisenhower, Varsity Pom, placing 4th, and finished the day with Varsity Game Day, placing 2nd. The next stop is the UDA Nationals in Orlando, Florida.



You can see the team perform their Jazz, Pom, and Game Day routines and show your support at the Nationals Send-Off performance on Friday, January 24th, at 7:00 pm at the Mill Creek Middle School gym.