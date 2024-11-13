Dexter Dance Team Shines with Fourth Consecutive Regional Championship

Dexter High School Varsity Dance Team Claims Top Honors at UDA and DTU Regional Competitions

For the fourth year in a row, the Dexter High School Varsity Dance Team won a regional championship title.

On Saturday, November 9, the Dexter Dance Team competed in the Universal Dance Association (UDA) Great Lakes Regional dance competition at Walled Lake Northern High School.

Competing in Division II Small Varsity Pom and Jazz and Varsity Game Day against Bloomfield Hills, Chartiers Valley, Grand Blanc, Peters, Mercy, Milford, Mt. Notre Dame, Seaholm, Seton, South Lyon East, Stoney Creek, Upper St. Clair, Utica, and Walled Lake Northern high schools.

The team begins choreography and rehearsals for the season’s competition dances in August and debuts them at this regional competition each year. The first competition gives the team insight into their strengths and weaknesses and helps them to adjust as they prepare for the remaining competitions and Nationals in January.

The team had an outstanding first showing placing 2nd in Small Varsity Pom, 3rd in Varsity Game Day, 4th in Small Varsity Jazz, and took home a special recognition award for Showmanship in Pom.

On Sunday, November 10, the dance team traveled to Rochester High School to compete in the Dance Team Union (DTU) Detroit Regional Competition. This was the team’s first appearance in this annual regional competition. The team competed in Small Varsity Pom, Large Varsity Jazz, and Spirit Showdown – Game Day. Competing against Anchor Bay, Forest Hills Northern, Eastern Dakota, Detroit Country Day School, Grosse Pointe South, Pinckney, Milford, Rochester Adams, Rochester, Romeo, South Lyon East, Stevenson Ford United, and Troy Athens high schools, the team won a regional championship for the 4th year in a row.

Taking the floor in a new competition, against teams they haven’t always competed against, the Dexter Dance Team left it all on the floor. They won 1st place in the Spirit Showdown – Game Day, 2nd place in Large Varsity Jazz, 4th place in Small Varsity Pom, and won a special recognition award for artistry in Jazz.

The team arrived back in Dexter with time to watch the second half of the Lions game and to get some much needed rest.