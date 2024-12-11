Dexter Dreadbolts Robotics Team Wraps Up a Successful Season

The Dexter Dreadbolts FTC Robotics Team recently wrapped up an exciting and successful season, competing in the Ann Arbor Qualifier and the Michigan FIRST Tech Challenge (FTC) State Championship. The team, comprised of middle school students and supported by high school mentors, coaches, and parents, demonstrated skill, determination, and a strong commitment to the FIRST motto: “Gracious Professionalism.”

Ann Arbor Qualifier Success

On Saturday, November 9th, the Dexter Dreadbolts attended the Ann Arbor Qualifier at Forsythe Middle School. Throughout the day, the team excelled in all aspects of the competition, including qualifying matches, team presentations, and judge interviews. Their hard work and dedication were recognized with two prestigious awards:

2nd Place Think Award

3rd Place Inspire Award

These accolades earned the Dreadbolts an invitation to the Michigan FIRST Tech Challenge State Championship. Out of a field of 36 teams, Dexter was one of just six teams selected to advance. This marks the third consecutive year the Dreadbolts have qualified for the State Championship, an impressive achievement for the team.

Competing at the State Championship

On December 7th and 8th, the Dreadbolts traveled to Macomb Community College in Warren to compete in the Southeast FTC State Championship. The event brought together 72 of the top robotics teams in Michigan, including strong representation from Washtenaw County. Alongside Dexter, teams from Saline, Chelsea, and Ann Arbor (Greenhills) showcased the growing interest in robotics within the local area.

Over two days, the Dreadbolts competed in seven intense qualifying matches, securing two victories. The atmosphere at the event was electric, as teams from across the state demonstrated creativity, problem-solving, and teamwork. The Dreadbolts’ hard work and perseverance were on full display, earning them the admiration of their peers and judges alike.

A special congratulations goes out to Saline SWARM: Team 15555, who won the event and earned a spot at the World Championship in Houston, Texas.

Team Roster

The success of the Dreadbolts would not be possible without the contributions of every team member, mentor, and coach. The 2024 season team includes:

6th Graders

Calvin Dootz

Oliver Folk

7th Graders

Ellie Lin

Madeline Fisher

Jonathan Hondorp

8th Graders

Jackson Lin

Charlotte Folk

Joshua Harding

Leo McCleskey

Noah Fleuren

Colby Wallingford

High School Mentors

Luke Baur

Luke Cipolla

Will Weiszhaar

Darren Cronstrom

Parent Coaches/Mentors

Niko Fleuren

Henry Lin

John Fisher

Mike Folk

Pete Dootz

Teacher Coach/Mentor

David Yon

Congratulations to all the students, mentors, and coaches on an outstanding season.