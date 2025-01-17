Dexter Edge All Stars Shine with First Place Wins at UDA Southern Michigan Dance Challenge

Junior and Senior Teams Dominate Pom and Contemporary/Lyrical Categories, Preparing for Exciting Performances and Competitions

Community News

The Edge All Stars came home with more first-place hardware after The UDA Southern Michigan Dance Challenge in Grand Blanc this past weekend. Both junior and senior teams competed in 2 categories and brought home Division Winner, first place wins in the Pom and Contemporary/Lyrical categories. The junior team, which was made up of 5th-9th graders, finished out their UDA regional competitions undefeated. The Southern Michigan Dance Challenge was the last of their UDA events for the 24-25 season; they will go on to perform at the University of Michigan Women’s basketball game on 1/18/25 and the University of Michigan Men’s basketball game on 3/2/25. They will finish out their season competing with the Dancers Edge Competition team in March, April, and May of this year at regional events.

The Sr Edge All Stars also took first place, and the division won in the Pom and Contemporary/Lyrical categories at the UDA Southern Michigan Dance Challenge. The senior team, made up of 9th-12th graders, will go on to compete at the Nationals stage in Disney Worlds ESPN Wide World of Sports venue in March. This will be the 4th time the team heads to Florida to compete at the Nationals level. The senior team will also perform at both local basketball games before heading to Florida. The senior team will compete against teams from multiple states, and hopes to bring home hardware from nationals as well. The senior team will compete with their Dancers Edge Competition team in the 3 regional events in March, April, and May.

For more information about the Edge All Stars, contact Dancers Edge in Dexter.