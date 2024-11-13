Dexter Farmers Market Concludes 2024 Season with Reflection on Successes and Challenges

Market Manager Highlights Community Impact and Discusses Potential Changes to Boost Vendor Participation

The Dexter Farmers Market concluded its 2024 season with a detailed report presented to the City Council on November 11, 2024. Outgoing Market Manager Marianne Wendt highlighted the season’s successes, challenges, and community impact.

The market, which operated Saturdays and Tuesdays from May to October, saw a total attendance of 9,774 visitors and generated $4,715 in revenue. While attendance was slightly down due to increased competition, fewer produce vendors, and weather challenges, the market remained a valuable community hub.

In 2024, the market hosted several special events, including a Bicentennial Pie Eating Contest, dog costume contest, and wellness initiatives supported by local grants. Kidz Biz, a program for young entrepreneurs, provided children with opportunities to sell handmade goods, gaining real-world business experience.

The market also participated in food assistance programs, distributing over $2,000 in benefits through SNAP, Double Up Food Bucks, and Senior Market Bucks, ensuring access to fresh local foods for all.

Customer feedback underscored the importance of the market’s community vibe, music, and access to fresh, local products. Wendt thanked the Dexter community, expressing her gratitude for her three-year tenure as manager, while looking forward to the market’s continued growth under new leadership.

Wendt outlined some of the challenges facing the market, particularly in attracting produce vendors. She noted that many local farms prefer to sell directly from their barns rather than committing to the market’s current hours, which run every Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. “It’s just really hard to get produce vendors,” Wendt explained, mentioning that some farms are reluctant to participate regularly and that the five-hour timeframe might not be ideal for all vendors.

Wendt suggested that adjusting the market hours or creating a shared vendor schedule could make participation more appealing. Additionally, increased advertising and efforts to boost customer turnout could potentially address vendor concerns over profitability. “There’s a couple farms that aren’t going to come back because they didn’t think they did as well,” she added, emphasizing the competitive environment with other regional markets, such as those in Livingston County.

Her comments underscore the challenge the Dexters Farmers Market location on Alpine Street has posed for patrons and vendors. It will take creative solutions to enhance vendor and customer engagement, ensuring it remains a vibrant, sustainable resource for the community.