Dexter Field Hockey Advances in State Tournament

The Dexter field hockey team began its quest for a state title three-peat with a 4-0 win over Mercy Thursday night.

The Dreadnaughts are once again the number one seed in Division 2 as they try to make it three straight state championships.

Dexter and Mercy were scoreless after one period, but the Dreadnaughts go things going in the second with a Claire Dubuque goal to give Dexter a 1-0 lead.

The Dreads began to pull away in the third with goals by Maddie Walsh and the second of the night by Dubuque.

Lillian Mitchell finished off the scoring by finding the net in the fourth to make the final 4-0.

Dubuque also picked up two assists to go with her pair of goals.

Allie St Amour and Addison Zogaib had one assist each, while Audrey Owen-Smith earned the shutout in net for the Dreads.

Dexter will take on Skyline Tuesday night at Skyline and with a win will play in the state semifinals Thursday in Chelsea. The state championship game is scheduled for Saturday, October 26 at East Grand Rapids.