October 19, 2024 Donate
Log in

Dexter Sports, Sports

Dexter Field Hockey Advances in State Tournament

Submit An Event

Advertisements

Dexter Field Hockey Advances in State Tournament

by

The Dexter field hockey team began its quest for a state title three-peat with a 4-0 win over Mercy Thursday night.

The Dreadnaughts are once again the number one seed in Division 2 as they try to make it three straight state championships.

Dexter and Mercy were scoreless after one period, but the Dreadnaughts go things going in the second with a Claire Dubuque goal to give Dexter a 1-0 lead.

The Dreads began to pull away in the third with goals by Maddie Walsh and the second of the night by Dubuque.

Lillian Mitchell finished off the scoring by finding the net in the fourth to make the final 4-0.

Dubuque also picked up two assists to go with her pair of goals.

Allie St Amour and Addison Zogaib had one assist each, while Audrey Owen-Smith earned the shutout in net for the Dreads.

Dexter will take on Skyline Tuesday night at Skyline and with a win will play in the state semifinals Thursday in Chelsea. The state championship game is scheduled for Saturday, October 26 at East Grand Rapids.

Advertisements

About Us

The Sun Times News is the hub of the most useful information in Chelsea, Dexter, and Saline.

How to Submit

Useful Links

Subscribe

8123 Main St Suite 200 Dexter, MI 48130

+1 (734) 268-6269

Mon-Fri 8:30 AM-4:30 PM

©2024 The Sun Times News. All Rights Reserved. Website Design by Ebony Iris Media