Dexter Field Hockey Off and Running in New Season

The two-time defending state champion Dexter field hockey team is off and running toward its goal of a third straight MHSFHA state title after a pair of wins this week.

The Dreadnaughts wasted no time in defending its crown with a 4-1 win over Grosse Pointe South Monday night.

The game was dominated by the Dreads, but a hot GPS goaltender kept the game close throughout.

Dexter then took on rival Ann Arbor Skyline Wednesday night. The Eagles graduated most of its team from last season that saw them finish as the D1 state runner-up.

The Dreadnaughts dominated from the start and took down the Eagles for a 7-0 win to move to 2-0 on the season.

Olivia Croftchik led the offense with four goals in the two games for the Dreads.

Clair Dubuque record a pair of goals and an assist, while Allie St. Amour had two goals. Avery Shaieb added two goals, Kylie Marchinkowski one goal, and Daphne Grant two assists.

The Dreadnaughts return to action Wednesday night when they host rival Chelsea.

Photos by Dawn McCann