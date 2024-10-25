Dexter Field Hockey Shooting for Third Straight State Title

The Dexter field hockey team moved one step closer to its third straight state title after a 5-0 win over Father Gabriel Richard Thursday night.

The win moves the Dreadnaughts to the Division 2 state championship game against rival Chelsea in a rematch from last season state title game that Dexter won 3-0.

The Dreadnaughts have rolled through their three playoff wins by outscoring opponents 14-0 with just Chelsea left in their way for a three-peat.

Dexter dominated Gabriel Richard from the start with two goals in the first and two in the second for a 4-0 halftime lead.

Allie St. Amour, Elisa Lu, Claire Dubuque, and Daphne Grant all scored first half goals to give the Dreads the big halftime lead.

Aiden Weinmann wrapped up the scoring with a goal in the fourth for the 5-0 final.

St. Amour added a pair of assists to go with her goal Ella Graybill and Lillian Mitchell also had assists for Dexter.

Ella Walsh and Audrey Owen-Smith combined for the shutout in net with Walsh making two saves.

Dexter reached the semifinals with a 5-0 win over Ann Arbor Skyline Tuesday.

Dubuque and Addison Zogaib scored first period goals to give the Dreads another fast start.

Zogaib added her second of the game in the second to give Dexter a 3-0 lead at halftime and Weinmann found the net twice in the second half for the 5-0 final.

Weinmann, Zogaib, St. Amour, Dubuque, and Mitchell each recorded assists for Dexter.

Owen-Smith made three saves in net for the shutout for Dexter.

The Dexter/Chelsea matchup will be the fourth of the season between the rivals with Dexter winning two and the teams battling to a 2-2 draw.

The championship game will be played at East Grand Rapids High School Saturday at 2:00 PM.