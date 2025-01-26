Dexter Girls’ Cruise Past Pioneer

Nearing the midway point of the conference season, the Dexter girls’ basketball team stayed near the top of the SEC Red standings with an impressive 64-19 win over Ann Arbor Pioneer Friday night.

The Dreadnaughts improved to 5-1 in the Red and trail league leading Bedford (6-0) by one game in the standings.

Alena Blumberg scored six in the first quarter to help the Dreads build a 13-6 lead after one.

Dexter blew the game open in the second with a 19-4 run sparked by nine points by Addy Wylie for a 32-10 halftime lead and they cruised in the second half to the win.

Wylie finished with a team high 15 points to lead the Dreads.

Alena Blumberg added 14 points and Layla Blumberg chipped in with 12.

Kendall Cabana, Addison Chase, Lizzie Lewis, and Marissa Idalski scored four points each, while Anne Ralls and Zoey Beeney had two each.

Dexter improved to 8-5 overall on the season.