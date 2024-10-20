Dexter Girls’ Golf State Runner-Up in D2

Photos from Dexter Girls’ Golf Instagram

The Dexter girls’ golf team finished off one of the greatest golf seasons in Dexter history by finishing in second place at the D2 state finals at The Meadows Golf Course at Grand Valley State University this weekend.

The Dreadnaughts finished with a two-day team score of 682, five strokes behind first place Mercy.

Avery Manning, who was state runner-up last season, improved by one spot to claim the D2 individual state title with a three-under two-day total of 141.

The round of 141 was the lowest score for any division at this weekend’s state finals.

Manning finished with 11 birdies for the weekend with a low round of three-under 69 Friday. She battled for an even round of 72 Saturday to claim the title by five strokes.

Millie Truesdell finished 27th with a two-day score of 174 and Maddy Manning was one stroke back in 28th with a 175.

The team’s two seniors, Eleni Michos finished with a score of 192 and finished 57th and Sophia Dettling was 65th with a score of 197.