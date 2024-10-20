October 20, 2024 Donate
Log in

Dexter Sports, Sports

Dexter Girls’ Golf State Runner-Up in D2

Submit An Event

Advertisements

Dexter Girls’ Golf State Runner-Up in D2

by

Photos from Dexter Girls’ Golf Instagram

The Dexter girls’ golf team finished off one of the greatest golf seasons in Dexter history by finishing in second place at the D2 state finals at The Meadows Golf Course at Grand Valley State University this weekend.

The Dreadnaughts finished with a two-day team score of 682, five strokes behind first place Mercy.

Avery Manning, who was state runner-up last season, improved by one spot to claim the D2 individual state title with a three-under two-day total of 141.

The round of 141 was the lowest score for any division at this weekend’s state finals.

Manning finished with 11 birdies for the weekend with a low round of three-under 69 Friday. She battled for an even round of 72 Saturday to claim the title by five strokes.

Millie Truesdell finished 27th with a two-day score of 174 and Maddy Manning was one stroke back in 28th with a 175.

The team’s two seniors, Eleni Michos finished with a score of 192 and finished 57th and Sophia Dettling was 65th with a score of 197.

Advertisements

About Us

The Sun Times News is the hub of the most useful information in Chelsea, Dexter, and Saline.

How to Submit

Useful Links

Subscribe

8123 Main St Suite 200 Dexter, MI 48130

+1 (734) 268-6269

Mon-Fri 8:30 AM-4:30 PM

©2024 The Sun Times News. All Rights Reserved. Website Design by Ebony Iris Media