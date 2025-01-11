Dexter Girls’ Hand Saline First Loss of the Season

The showdown between two of the top three teams in the SEC Red was surprisingly one-sided when Dexter handed Saline its first loss of the season 55-30 Friday night.

The Dreadnaughts entered the game at 5-4 overall and the Hornets 8-0 with 2-0 league records and were tied for the top spot in the Red with Bedford.

Dexter’s four losses were to teams with a combined 34-2 overall record and the undefeated Hornets were ranked seventh in D1 in the first Basketball Coaches Association of Michigan poll this week.

Saline jumped out to a 6-2 lead with a pair of baskets by Kadyn Maida and a Keira Roehm score, but the Dreads went on a 10-0 run for a 12-6 lead to force a Hornets timeout.

Dexter finished the quarter with a 5-2 run for a 17-8 lead after one.

Saline opened the second with an Ayla Stager putback and a Roehm triple to cut the lead to four, but Dexter answered with five straight points by freshman Layla Blumberg and a Kendall Cabana triple to push the lead to 27-15 at the half.

Two quick baskets by the Hornets to start the second half forced a Dexter timeout with the lead down to eight 27-19.

That is as close as Saline would get the rest of the way with Cabana hitting a three out of the timeout for Dexter to push the lead back to double digits.

The Dexter defense limited the Hornets outside shooting all night.

Roehm, Saline’s all-time three-point shooting record holder was held to just one triple on the night. She would finish with a team high 12 points with most coming from driving to the basket in the second half.

The Dexter lead grew to over 20 in the fourth as Dexter cruised to the huge win to improve to 3-0 in the Red.

The Dreadnaughts had a strong all-around game with five players scoring at least seven points

Senior Alena Blumberg is finally healthy for the first time this season after missing the first six games, led Dexter with 12 points.

Addy Wylie added 11 points, while Cabana finished with eight, including two big triples to stop Saline runs.

Layla Blumberg finished with eight points and Addison Chase seven. Lizzie Lewis added three points, while Kaitlyn Darby and Addison Streetman came off the bench to hits triples down the stretch and finish with three each.

Maida finished with seven points for Saline.

Abby Roth added five points and four rebounds, Stager four points and eight rebounds, and Halle Powell two points.

Saline will look to bounce back with a pair of big rivalry games this week when they host Ann Arbor Pioneer Tuesday and Red co-leader Bedford Friday night.

Dexter travels to Bedford Tuesday for another showdown between the Red co-leaders and returns home to host Ypsilanti Lincoln Friday.

Photos by Mike Williamson