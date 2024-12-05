Dexter Girls Hold Off Brighton in Season Opener

The Dexter girls’ basketball team opened the 2024-25 season in exciting fashion Tuesday night by holding off Brighton for a 52-47 win.

The Dreadnaughts came out hot with back-to-back triples by Kendall Cabana for a quick 6-3 lead.

A basket by Zoey Beeney and five straight points by Addison Chase helped the Dreadnaughts take a 16-8 lead after one.

Brighton opened the second with an 8-0 run with the Dreads struggling to find the basket.

The Bulldogs jumped on top by three before a pair of free throws by freshman Layla Blumberg cut the lead to 23-22 at the half.

Dexter started quickly in the third to retake the lead behind six points by Blumberg, but a Brighton steal and lay-in at the buzzer gave the Bulldogs the lead 34-33, heading to the fourth.

Beeney and Addy Wylie hit back-to-back triples to spark a 10-4 run to put the Dreadnaughts on top with 3:50 left.

Chase and Blumberg both had breakaway lay-ups and Chase hit a big triple, but Brighton held tough, and the Dreads led 47-44 with 43 seconds left.

The Dreadnaughts hit six of ten free throws down the stretch to hold off the Bulldogs for the five points win.

Chase had a big night with 18 points to lead Dexter.

The freshman, Blumberg, had a huge night in her first varsity game with 15 points.

Cabana finished with eight points, Wylie six, and Beeney five for the Dreads.

Dexter returns to the court Saturday when they take on Detroit Renaissance in the Arbor Prep Icebreaker.