December 14, 2024 Donate
Log in

Dexter Sports, Sports

Dexter Girls’ Rout Huron in SEC Red Opener

Submit An Event

Advertisements

Dexter Girls’ Rout Huron in SEC Red Opener

by

The Dexter girls’ basketball team opened SEC Red play with an impressive 63-17 rout of Ann Arbor Huron Friday night.

The win lifted the Dreadnaughts to 2-1 on the season.

Dexter led 10-6 after one quarter, but exploded for a 24 point second quart to blow open a close game for a 34-14 halftime lead.

The Dreadnaughts defense clamped down in the second half, holding the River Rats scoreless in the third and to just three points in the fourth to pull away for the easy win.

Addison Chase had a big night with a team-high 25 points.

Chase the big second quarter run with 12 points and had 18 points at halftime.

Layla Blumberg scored seven in the second quarter and finished with 14 points.

Addison Wylie added eight points, while Kaitlyn Darby, Zoey Beener, and Lizzie Lewis scored four each. Kendall Cabana finished with three points and Mia Patierno one.

Advertisements

The Sun Times News is the hub of the most useful information in Chelsea, Dexter, and Saline.

8123 Main St Suite 200 Dexter, MI 48130
+1 (734) 268-6269
Mon-Fri 8:30 AM-4:30 PM

How to Submit

Useful Links

Subscribe

©2024 The Sun Times News. All Rights Reserved. Website Design by Ebony Iris Media