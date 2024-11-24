Dexter Girls Swim and Dive 16th at D2 State Finals

Photo provided by Luis Rivera

Despite having one of its smallest teams’ numbers wise in many years, the Dexter girls’ swim and dive team finished the season with a strong 16th-place finish at the D2 state finals at Oakland University Saturday.

The Dreadnaughts reached the medal stand in five events including all-state finishes in two to finish with 46 points.

Kayce McAllister had a big day with a sixth-place finish in the 100 back and was 11th in the 50 free.

Senior Harper Brown finished her Dexter career with a big fourth-place finish in the 100 breast to earn all-state honors.

McAllister and Brown teamed with Grace McClellan and Emma Bishop to finish 12th in the 200 medley and 16th in the 200 free relay.

Competing in Friday’s prelims but not moving on to Saturday were Rebekah Murillo with a 19th place finish in the 500 free and 26th place finish in the 100 back, Ellie Saah with a 36th place finish in diving, and the 400 free relay team of Bishop, Murillo, McClellan, and Brown that finished 25th.