November 22, 2024 Donate
Log in

Dexter Sports, Sports

Dexter Girls Swim and Dive Strong at D2 State Prelims

Submit An Event

Advertisements

Dexter Girls Swim and Dive Strong at D2 State Prelims

by

Cover- STN File Photo

The Dexter girls swim and dive team had a strong first day at the D2 state finals at Oakland University Friday.

The Dreadnaughts moved on to the second day in five events, including a pair of swimmers in championship races.

Kayce McAllister had a big day by qualifying for the championship heat in the 100 back with a fifth-place finish. She also earned a second day spot in the 50 free with a 10th place qualifying finish.

McAllister was also part of the 200 medley relay team that moved on to Saturday with a 14th-place finish along with Harper Brown, Grace McClellan, and Emma Bishop.

All four members of the 200 medley relay teamed to place 16th in the 200 free and move on to Saturday’s finals.

Brown qualified for the championship heat in the 100 breast with a fifth-place finish.

Also competing in Friday’s prelims but not moving on to Saturday were Rebekah Murillo with a 19th place finish in the 500 free and 26th place finish in the 100 back, Ellie Saah with a 36th place finish in diving, and the 400 free relay team of Bishop, Murillo, McClellan, and Brown that finished 25th.

Advertisements

About Us

The Sun Times News is the hub of the most useful information in Chelsea, Dexter, and Saline.

How to Submit

Useful Links

Subscribe

8123 Main St Suite 200 Dexter, MI 48130

+1 (734) 268-6269

Mon-Fri 8:30 AM-4:30 PM

©2024 The Sun Times News. All Rights Reserved. Website Design by Ebony Iris Media