Dexter Golfers Claim SEC Red Title

The Dexter girls’ golf team finished off a perfect league season by claiming the SEC Red title at Lenawee Country Club in Tecumseh Wednesday.

The Dreadnaughts finished undefeated with an 11-0 record in the SEC and swept through the Finals Wednesday.

Dexter finished with a team score of 333 to beat out Ann Arbor Huron with 341.

Avery Manning earned medalist honors with an 18-hole score of 78.

Maddy Manning was right behind in second with a 79 and Mille Truesdell was seventh with an 87,

Sophia Dettling finished with an 89 and Eleni Michos 96.

The Dreadnaughts will enter the October 8 Regional at Coldwater as the top-ranked team in Division 2.

Dexter will look to move on to the D2 state finals at The Meadows Golf Course at Grand Valley State University October 18-19.