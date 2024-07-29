Dexter High School has a New Assistant Principal

The new Assistant Principal at Dexter High School brings with her a lot of valuable experience and know-how. This was made clear in the hiring recommendation made by DHS Principal Melanie Nowak.

Nowak said in her recommendation to the Dexter Community Schools Board of Education:

“Mrs. Hervey has served at the Washtenaw Education Options Consortium in roles that include Dean of Students, IB Coordinator, School Testing Coordinator, and Health and Physical Education Teacher since 2012. Additionally, she has several years of experience as an adjunct professor at Adrian College. With her vast knowledge and experience of the International Baccalaureate Programme, we are confident that Rachel will assist DHS in continuing our history of excellence in this area. Rachel is well versed and trained in social justice, social-emotional mental health curriculum, and standardized testing coordination. Additionally, she has a lot of experience in curriculum development and best practices implementation.”

Rachel Hervey was hired for the position of DHS Assistant Principal at the July 22 school board meeting.

The interview committee was made up of Nowak, Abby Holland, Barb Leonard, Ryan Bruder, Ken Koenig, Craig McCalla, Brett Pedersen, Katie See, Tammy Reich, Rob Dubay, Krickett Chamberlain, Suzie Spence, Ryan Baese, Jessica Baese, Lauren Straub, Kaitlyn Nelson, Amy Sadler and Alli Mattson.

Nowak also said in her recommendation that, “In 2021, Rachel Hervey was nominated as Michigan Teacher of the Year. When contacting Rachel’s professional references, they had a myriad of great things to say about Rachel, including: phenomenal educator, collaborative, communicative, she goes above and beyond what is asked of her, she leads with positive relationship building, she’s a dynamo, incredible capacity to manage colleague and student relationships with care. This list continues – there was not a lack of praise for Rachel.”

Photo of Rachel Hervey from X (Twitter) account

Hervey’s education background includes a Master of Arts in Educational Leadership, Supervision Emphasis from Central Michigan University and a Bachelor of Science in Kinesiology with a major in All-Grade Physical Education Teacher Education from Indiana University.

“Mrs. Rachel Hervey will be a great addition to the Dexter High School administrative team and positively contribute to Dexter Community Schools,” Nowak said.