December 19, 2024 Donate
Log in

Dexter Sports, Sports

Dexter Hockey Improves to 4-0 in the SEC White

Advertisements

Dexter Hockey Improves to 4-0 in the SEC White

by

The Dexter hockey team continued its stellar early season play with a pair of SEC wins this week.

The Dreadnaughts defeated Bedford 7-4 in a wild game in Toledo Saturday.

Dexter jumped out to a 2-0 lead with goals by Jeremy Schroeder and Zach Clark, but Bedford bounced back with two goals to tie the game at 2-2 after one.

The Mules went on top early in the second, but the Dreads answered with goals by Jack Burke and Cameron Lippert for a 4-3 lead after two.

Bedford evened it up at four apiece in the opening minute of the third to set up a big finish by Dexter.

Two minutes later Jaden Boomhour put the Dreads back on top 5-4 with assists to Lippert and Burke.

With five minutes left Schroeder scored his second of the night to push the lead to 6-4.

In the final seconds of the game, Lippert found the empty net to make the final 7-4

Schroeder and Lippert both finished with two goals and an assist for the Dreads.

Burke added a goal and assist and Cameron Enyedy two assists. Jacob Wilson, Austin Hutchison and Brody Gordon picked up one assist each for the Dreads.

Stock made 34 saves in net for Dexter.

Dexter then defeated Saline 5-3 Wednesday night.

The Dreadnaughts jumped out to a 5-1 lead after two periods and held off the Hornets in the third for the win to improve to 8-3 overall on the season.

Scoring for Dexter were Schroeder, Burke, Hutchison, Clark, and Boomhour.

Advertisements

The Sun Times News is the hub of the most useful information in Chelsea, Dexter, and Saline.

8123 Main St Suite 200 Dexter, MI 48130
+1 (734) 268-6269
Mon-Fri 8:30 AM-4:30 PM

How to Submit

Useful Links

Subscribe

©2024 The Sun Times News. All Rights Reserved. Website Design by Ebony Iris Media