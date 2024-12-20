Dexter Hockey Improves to 4-0 in the SEC White

The Dexter hockey team continued its stellar early season play with a pair of SEC wins this week.

The Dreadnaughts defeated Bedford 7-4 in a wild game in Toledo Saturday.

Dexter jumped out to a 2-0 lead with goals by Jeremy Schroeder and Zach Clark, but Bedford bounced back with two goals to tie the game at 2-2 after one.

The Mules went on top early in the second, but the Dreads answered with goals by Jack Burke and Cameron Lippert for a 4-3 lead after two.

Bedford evened it up at four apiece in the opening minute of the third to set up a big finish by Dexter.

Two minutes later Jaden Boomhour put the Dreads back on top 5-4 with assists to Lippert and Burke.

With five minutes left Schroeder scored his second of the night to push the lead to 6-4.

In the final seconds of the game, Lippert found the empty net to make the final 7-4

Schroeder and Lippert both finished with two goals and an assist for the Dreads.

Burke added a goal and assist and Cameron Enyedy two assists. Jacob Wilson, Austin Hutchison and Brody Gordon picked up one assist each for the Dreads.

Stock made 34 saves in net for Dexter.

Dexter then defeated Saline 5-3 Wednesday night.

The Dreadnaughts jumped out to a 5-1 lead after two periods and held off the Hornets in the third for the win to improve to 8-3 overall on the season.

Scoring for Dexter were Schroeder, Burke, Hutchison, Clark, and Boomhour.