Dexter Ice Fest 2025

Dexter’s Ice Fest 2025 brought fun and frosty excitement to Monument Park on Saturday, January 18, 2025. Despite the chilly weather, the community turned out in droves to marvel at more than 80 incredible ice sculptures that transformed the downtown area into a winter wonderland. The event was a hit, with visitors enjoying the artistry and festive atmosphere. A special thanks goes to the Dexter Area Chamber of Commerce and the event’s sponsors for their hard work and support in making this memorable day possible. Photos by Krista Kangas

