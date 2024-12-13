Dexter Lions Present Peace Poster Award

Inspiring great art from local sixth graders, the Dexter Lions Club recently announced the winners of this year’s Peace Poster contest.

This contest is part of the Lions Clubs International Peace Poster Contest for 2024. There were 60 students who participated from the sixth grade Art Classes at Creekside School of teacher Jane Montero. The Dexter Lions have participated in the Lions Club International Peace Poster contest for the past 10 years. Last year there were over 600,000 Peace Posters submitted worldwide.

In Dexter, there were five students whose Peace Posters were selected this year.

First place went to Violet Harless.

Jessica Brooks was second place.

Liz Selden was third place.

Claire Reyes was fourth place.

Janelle Nelson was fifth place.

In being honored and recognized, Harless attended a recent Dexter Lions meeting with her parents and brother, along with Montero. For her efforts, the Lions Club, represented by chairman John Gochis, presented a check for $ 100 for her first place Peace Poster. Second through fifth place students each receive a $25 check.

Harless’s poster will now be sent on for District and State judging.

Photo 1: Violet Harless’ poster. Photo courtesy of Creekside School

Photo 2: Violet Harless with Dexter Lions Club chairman John Gochis and her art teacher Jane Montero. Photo courtesy of Creekside School

Photo 3: The five winners. Photo courtesy of Creekside School