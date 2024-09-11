Dexter Planning Commission Postpones Decision on Ziggi’s Coffee Site Plan

Drive-thru coffee shop development delayed for site plan revisions at Dexter Crossing.

Photo: Ziggi’s Coffee, Loveland, CO. Image: Google Streetview

The Dexter Planning Commission held a public hearing on Monday, September 3rd, to review a Site Plan and Special Land Use Application for a proposed Ziggi’s Coffee drive-thru establishment at Dexter Crossing Shopping Plaza, located at 7061 Dexter-Ann Arbor Road. Ziggi’s Coffee, a national chain known for its drive-thru and walk-up coffee shops, is looking to develop a free-standing outlet on Outlot #2 of the plaza.

“So, it’s a great plan…looks like a great project,” commented Commissioner Carty. “You know, it’s just not fully baked yet. And we at the planning commission, we like to see things fully baked.”

During the hearing, the public did not provide any comments. After reviewing the application, the Planning Commission voted unanimously to postpone a decision to give the applicant time to address feedback and concerns raised in various staff and agency reviews, including those from Community Planning & Zoning staff, Carlisle Wortman Associates (CWA), Orchard, Hiltz, & McCliment (OHM), and the Dexter Area Fire Department (DAFD). The Commission also provided additional feedback during the meeting.

Location of Ziggi’s in front of Dexter Crossing Plaza. Image: PC meeting packet

“I agree. It’s a great project,” said Commissioner Phillips. “I’m sure you’ll do very well. I think this this current design would fit great in the industrial park. But it looks, again, like a generic box that gets plugged in anywhere around the world, basically. And as I’ve said with other applicants, it looks like that whoever designed this has not been to Dexter.”

About the Proposed Development

The proposed Ziggi’s Coffee shop will be locally owned and operated by Miranda and Garnett Roberts, residents of Washtenaw County. The development team, led by Xsite Real Estate and supported by Atwell Engineering, plans to create a drive-thru and walk-up concept that will operate seven days a week from 5 a.m. to 8 p.m. The shop will employ 12-18 part-time employees and 1-2 full-time managers.

Ziggi’s Coffee has over 90 locations nationwide, offering a menu that includes gourmet specialty coffee, espresso, tea, energy drinks, smoothies, sandwiches, breakfast burritos, cinnamon rolls, and other related items.

Key Points of the Commission’s Review

The Planning Commission’s decision to postpone action stems from the need for the applicant to submit a revised site plan. Key areas requiring revision include:

Site Plan Updates : Changes are needed to meet form-based code standards.

: Changes are needed to meet form-based code standards. Floor Plan Adjustments : Modifications will be made to align with the new site plan.

: Modifications will be made to align with the new site plan. Building Elevations : The elevations will be updated to bring more character to the building, ensuring compliance with the ARC district code. This includes adjusting the building frontage buildout to between 50-75% to meet local regulations.

: The elevations will be updated to bring more character to the building, ensuring compliance with the ARC district code. This includes adjusting the building frontage buildout to between 50-75% to meet local regulations. Landscape Plan : Updates are anticipated to ensure compatibility with the city’s zoning standards and adjacent uses.

: Updates are anticipated to ensure compatibility with the city’s zoning standards and adjacent uses. Traffic and Public Safety Considerations: The revised plan must address any traffic impact and ensure public safety and welfare.

Once a revised site plan is submitted, addressing all the necessary requirements and feedback, the project will be revisited.