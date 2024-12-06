Dexter Principal Katie See Recognized and Honored for Outstanding Leadership

Wylie Elementary School Principal Katie See was honored for her outstanding leadership after being selected as one of the best in Michigan at what she does for Dexter Community Schools.

Dexter Community Schools announced on Dec. 6, that See has been honored by the Michigan Elementary and Middle School Principals Association (MEMSPA) as the Region 2 Principal Honoree of the year. The Principal Honorees were recognized at the MEMSPA annual conference Dec. 5 in Traverse City

In the DCS announcement, Region 2 President Emily Sickler said See, “is dedicated to forging caring relationships and building connections with families and students. She listens to kids, families and staff to arrive at solutions while honoring all ideas.”

Sickler said empowering kids with choice is an essential value to See.

She said See “fosters shared leadership and collaboration amongst her staff. She empowers teachers to work together to identify the needs of their students and to use this information to make decisions and set goals. Teachers help to plan and facilitate meetings and professional development. Katie believes wholeheartedly that understanding others’ perspectives is vital to building relationships.”

“Katie is remarkably persistent, as well,” Sickler said in the DCS announcement. “She commits to trying strategies with fidelity, but she also recognizes when it’s time to pivot and try something new. Those who know Katie recognize her as exceptional. As a school leader, she is an inspiring model of collaboration and care.”

In the DCS announcement, Dexter Superintendent Chris Timmis said, “Katie See is an incredible principal and educational leader…under her guidance, Wylie Elementary School has become a statewide leader in place-based learning where our students actively engage in our entire community as their classroom…this award is so well-deserved and we are fortunate to have Mrs. See at DCS.”

For some background on the honor, DCS described MEMSPA as organization “dedicated to supporting principals in the delivery of quality educational experiences to the students of the State of Michigan by providing leadership, legislative advocacy, professional development and guidance.”

Region 2 includes Livingston, Monroe and Washtenaw counties. Principals are nominated by their peers and selected by the Region’s executive board.

The announcement gave some background on See, who earned her Bachelor’s Degree in Elementary Education and a Master’s Degree in K-12 Leadership, both from Michigan State University. See was an elementary teacher at East Lansing Public Schools and Dexter Community Schools for 24 years before moving to her current role. This is her 10th year as Wylie Principal.

Photo: MEMSPA President David Simpson (at left), Katie See, and Executive Director Paul Liabenow. Photo Courtesy of DCS