Dexter Recognizes Jamie Griffin for Four Years of City Council Service

The outgoing council member did not seek re-election in the November 2024 General Election

At its November 11, 2024, meeting, Dexter City Council issued a proclamation recognizing Councilmember Jamie Griffin for her dedication and service to the city. Veterans Day marked Griffin’s final meeting as a council member, concluding a term defined by her commitment to transparency, accountability, and public advocacy.

A Voice for the People

Griffin was elected to the council in 2020, championing greater governmental transparency and accountability. Known for her attention to detail and willingness to stand by her views—even when they diverged from other council members—she earned a reputation as an advocate for Dexter residents. As a member of several council committees, including the Parks and Recreation Commission and the Zoning Ordinance Sub-Committee, Griffin’s contributions were wide-ranging.

During public comment at her final meeting, a community member expressed gratitude, saying, “I just want to thank Jamie for being an advocate for the residents the last four years. And all the efforts, I want you to know they haven’t gone unnoticed.”

Notable Achievements

Mayor Shawn Keough read the official proclamation detailing Griffin’s accomplishments over her four-year tenure. Among her contributions were championing the development of Dexter’s Ethics Ordinance, maintaining city parks, and ensuring meeting recordings were made available online. She also advocated for public surveys to gather resident input on various topics. Griffin’s tenure coincided with significant improvements to city infrastructure, including the acquisition of a new City Hall and rehabilitation of the water tower.

The proclamation concluded with the council’s gratitude: “The Dexter City Council does hereby proclaim its thanks and appreciation to Jamie Griffin for her years of service to the citizens of Dexter.”

A Meaningful Farewell

In her closing remarks, Griffin expressed gratitude for the support she received from residents. “I just want to thank the residents who have trusted me to advocate for them and who have supported me in my efforts to do so. I’ve appreciated your conversations and words of support over the past four years. You have infused my efforts with tremendous meaning.”

Recognizing the significance of Veterans Day, she added, “We are the land of the free because of the brave. I want to thank all veterans for their service.” She also extended thanks to her family, acknowledging their sacrifices during her time on the council.