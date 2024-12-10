Dexter RedBots Gear Up for State LEGO Championships

For the second year in a row, the Dexter RedBots are heading to the First LEGO League State Championships—and the excitement among the young engineers is contagious!

The RedBots, officially known as Team 4334, competed in the First LEGO League Challenge Regional Qualifier on December 7 at Columbia High School, where they went head-to-head with 34 teams.

The Dexter RedBots are a spirited group of 5th and 6th graders from Wylie and Creekside Elementary Schools. The seven team members—Ainsley Cummings, Emilia Preston, Everett Ernst, Hudson Perrine, Hunter Ottaviani, Jack Grimm, and Zsolt Lockard—impressed judges and competitors alike, securing 1st place overall for their Innovation Project.

This year’s project tackled a pressing environmental issue: removing microplastics from bodies of water. The RedBots designed a creative three-phase filtration system that attaches to the bottom of a boat and filters microplastics while the boat is in motion. Their solution is as innovative as it is impactful, showcasing both technical skills and a commitment to making the world a better place.

In addition to their project win, the team also finished an impressive 4th place overall, earning them a well-deserved spot at the State Championships. The big event will take place on January 11-12 in Mason, Michigan.

The RedBots’ back-to-back qualifications prove that this team has serious talent and determination. With their creativity and teamwork, the RedBots are giving Dexter plenty to be proud of—again.

Stay tuned as the RedBots take on the state competition next month!