Dexter Rolls Over Monroe in SEC Red Opener

The Dexter basketball team opened SEC Red play with a strong 61-33 win over Monroe last week.

Ben Murphy scored nine first quarter points to lift the Dreadnaughts to a 13-9 lead after one quarter.

The Dreadnaughts outscored the Monroe 11-6 in the second to extend the lead to 24-15 at the half.

A 12-3 run to start the third quarter blew the game open with the Dreads pushing the lead to 36-18 and they would never look back.

Another 11-5 run closed out the third and Dexter doubled-up the Trojans 47-23 after three.

Murphy had a big night with a team-high 21 points.

Jack DeMerell finished with 12 points and Jack Meeker 10.

Scott Smith chipped in with nine points, while Owen Winder added three, Andrew Boydston, Jack Richards, and Marcus Keller scored two each.

State-ranked Ann Arbor Huron proved too much for the Dreadnaughts in a 79-46 loss to the River Rats Friday night.

Smith led Dexter with 12 points, while Murphy added 11 and DeMerell scored 10.