Dexter, Saline and Chelsea Schools Set to Start Another Year of Free Meals

Students in Dexter, Chelsea and Saline will continue to receive free breakfast and lunches this upcoming school year.

The Michigan Department of Education (MDE) announced in early August that Michigan’s 1.4 million public school children will continue to have access to nutritious free meals through the Michigan School Meals program in the 2024-2025 school year.

The MDE said “funding of the popular school meal program was secured through a $200 million appropriation in the fiscal year 2025 School Aid budget signed last month by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.”

“We are excited that public schools in Michigan can continue to offer all students free, healthy meals in their buildings during the upcoming school year,” said State Superintendent Dr. Michael F. Rice in the MDE announcement. “The Michigan School Meals program fosters successful student learning and aligns with Goal 3 of Michigan’s Top 10 Strategic Education Plan to improve the health, safety, and wellness of all learners.”

Dexter Community Schools announced “Michigan lawmakers have again approved funding for universal free breakfast and lunch for all students during the 2024- 2025 school year. The Dexter Community Schools Food and Nutrition Services Department is committed to serving students healthy school meals that provide excellent nutrition to enhance student learning. Every day, our lunches offer a variety of fruits, vegetables, lean proteins, whole grains and milk.”

While in his message to the school district community, Saline Area Schools Superintendent Stephen Laatsch said “Once again for the 2024-25 school year, the State of Michigan has authorized free meals for all students as part of the Michigan School Meals program. All students attending public schools can enjoy complete breakfast and lunch meals (*complete meals only, al a carte items are priced separately) at no cost throughout the academic year.”

The MDE said “Michigan began making school meals free to all children through the Michigan School Meals Program starting in the 2023-24 school year. Last school year, the program provided over 76.3 million breakfasts and 135.6 million lunches.”

According to the MDE, the budget provides state reimbursement to schools for a free breakfast and lunch for public school students in school buildings that participate in the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National School Lunch Program and School Breakfast Program.

While school meals are free for all students, each school district is informing families that it is important that all families still fill out the 2024-2025 Free and Reduced Lunch Eligibility paperwork to determine eligibility for other educational programs and help the district qualify for additional resources.