May 07, 2025

Help keep local news alive—donate to support our community reporting!Donate

Sign up
Log in

Submit An Event

Doug Marrin

DexterEducation

Dexter School Bond Passes; Pittsfield Voters Approve Millages

Dexter Community Schools, Dexter election results, Dexter school bond, May 6 2025 election, school bond vote, Washtenaw County elections

Photo: Aerial view of Dexter Community Schools. Courtesy of DCS

Unofficial results from the Washtenaw and Livingston county clerks’ offices for Tuesday’s (May 6, 2025) special election show voters approving Dexter Community Schools’ $242 million bond proposal, with 6,922 voting Yes (56.35%) and 5,362 voting No (43.65%).

A total of 6,183 ballots were cast out of 18,748 registered voters in the district, resulting in a 32.98% voter turnout.

The bond proposal—marketed as a way to modernize learning spaces and upgrade facilities without raising the current debt millage rate—garnered strong support across several city and township precincts. Final results will be certified in the coming days.

Pittsfield Township voters weighed in on two millage replacement proposals Tuesday—one for public safety and the other for parks and recreation. The parks millage, which supports the maintenance and development of parks, trails, and natural areas, passed with 60.74% voting Yes. The public safety millage, which funds police, fire services, equipment, and facility improvements, was approved more narrowly with 52.94% in favor. Both measures will take effect with the 2026 tax year and remain in place for 10 years.

Latest articles

Raymond Charles Bernreuter

STN Staff

Dexter School Bond Passes; Pittsfield Voters Approve Millages

Doug Marrin

UPCOMING EVENTS

View Calendar

The Sun Times News is the hub of the most useful information in Chelsea, Dexter, Milan, and Saline.

8123 Main St Suite 200 Dexter, MI 48130
+1 (734) 268-6269

How to Submit

Useful Links

Subscribe

Subscribe to our free daily newsletter to stay on top of all the local news.

Copyright © 2025 The Suntimes News