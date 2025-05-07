Dexter School Bond Passes; Pittsfield Voters Approve Millages

Photo: Aerial view of Dexter Community Schools. Courtesy of DCS

Unofficial results from the Washtenaw and Livingston county clerks’ offices for Tuesday’s (May 6, 2025) special election show voters approving Dexter Community Schools’ $242 million bond proposal, with 6,922 voting Yes (56.35%) and 5,362 voting No (43.65%).

A total of 6,183 ballots were cast out of 18,748 registered voters in the district, resulting in a 32.98% voter turnout.

The bond proposal—marketed as a way to modernize learning spaces and upgrade facilities without raising the current debt millage rate—garnered strong support across several city and township precincts. Final results will be certified in the coming days.

Pittsfield Township voters weighed in on two millage replacement proposals Tuesday—one for public safety and the other for parks and recreation. The parks millage, which supports the maintenance and development of parks, trails, and natural areas, passed with 60.74% voting Yes. The public safety millage, which funds police, fire services, equipment, and facility improvements, was approved more narrowly with 52.94% in favor. Both measures will take effect with the 2026 tax year and remain in place for 10 years.