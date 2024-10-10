Dexter Senior Center Prepares for a New Vision

New facility and name will reflect a modern, multi-generational approach to community wellness and engagement

By Doug Marrin

As the Dexter Senior Center prepares to open its new facility, a vision overhaul is well underway. Scott Hauman, a consultant helping to shape the center’s future, recently outlined exciting changes in the works.

“It’s a perfect storm in the sense of now is the time if there ever was a time that we would elevate our branding,” Hauman shared. The new facility marks a pivotal moment for the center, which is not only upgrading its physical space but also redefining its role in the community.

One of the most notable changes is the Senior Center’s new focus on debunking common myths about aging. “At the core, it’s debunking the myths of what it means to age,” Hauman said. “The Senior Center will have this almost campus-like experience for health, wellness, and connection.” Hauman emphasized that the center aims to be more than just a place for fitness or art programs, presenting “a holistic, more elevated experience that’ll provide a lot of value to people.”

The center’s new building promises a more user-friendly and comforting environment. “New building, a more user-friendly facility,” Hauman stated. “It’s going to be more spacious. There’s going to be more breakout rooms to do different types of programming.”

As a model, he and the Senior Center Board have been looking at other centers around the country that offer diverse and exciting programs, such as live cooking demonstrations, gardening activities, and partnerships with other nonprofits. “These centers bring in leading authors, special events, and even fostering strategic partnerships with nonprofits to conduct workshops,” he added.

In addition to the physical and programmatic changes, the center is planning a rebranding effort that includes a new name. “It won’t be called the Dexter Senior Center anymore. That’s a big, big thing,” Hauman revealed. Although the new name has not yet been unveiled, Hauman shared that other centers have embraced names such as “Center for Thriving” and “Older Adult Center.”

Another key aspect of the new Dexter Senior Center will be its multi-generational approach. “A lot of these centers are going multi-generational and then focusing on specific programming for older adults,” Hauman explained. This approach seeks to integrate the center more fully into the broader community, offering spaces and activities that appeal to all age groups.

The community’s input has also been essential in shaping the future of the center. “We launched a survey asking members what their preferences are and what their dream for the senior center is,” Hauman said.

With the rebranding and expansion efforts, the Dexter Senior Center is positioning itself as a vital part of the community’s future. “If they really want to be this artery of the community, they need to stand for something bigger,” Hauman concluded.

As the building nears completion and new leadership is expected to come on board within the next six to nine months, the Dexter Senior Center is gearing up to offer an experience unlike any before.